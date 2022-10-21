Canada's main stock index ended up almost 300 points on Friday, buoyed by gains in the base metals sector, while markets in the U.S. were also up.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 281.66 points, or 1.52 per cent, at 18,860.95.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 748.97 points of 2.5 per cent at 31,082.56. The S&P 500 Index was up 86.97 points or 2.4 per cent at 3,752.75, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 244.87 points or 2.3 per cent at 10,859.72.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.92 cents U.S. compared with 72.84 cents U.S. on Thursday.

The December crude oil contract was up 54 cents at US$85.05 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 40 cents at US$4.96 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$19.50 at US$1,656.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 6.4 cents at US$3.47 a pound.