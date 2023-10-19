Reasons to be underweight TSX, overweight U.S. markets

Canada's main stock index lost 100 points Thursday, led lower by metals, utilities and financials, while U.S. markets also declined.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 101.89 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 19,348.81.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 250.91 points at 33,414.17. The S&P 500 Index was down 36.60 points at 4,278.00, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 128.13 points at 13,186.13.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.91 cents U.S. compared with 73.07 cents U.S. on Wednesday.

The December crude contract was up US$1.10 at US$88.37 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 10 cents at US$2.96 per mm/BTU.

The December gold contract was up US$12.20 at US$1,980.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was up a penny at US$3.60 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2023.