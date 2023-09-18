Oil is the 'invisible pickpocket' in the inflation fight: Strategist

Losses in technology and base metal stocks helped lead a broad-based decline as Canada's main stock index fell almost 130 points, while U.S. stock markets lost steam midway through the trading day to essentially end flat.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 129.51 points, or 0.63 per cent, at 20,492.83.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 6.06 points at 34,624.30. The S&P 500 Index was 3.21 points at 4,453.53, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.90 points at 13,710.24.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.12 cents U.S. compared with 73.93 cents U.S. on Friday.

The November crude contract was up 56 cents at US$90.58 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up eight cents at US$2.73 per mm/BTU.

The December gold contract was up US$7.20 at US$1,953.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents at US$3.78 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2023.