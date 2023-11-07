Canada well-positioned for broader normalization in the markets: Investment Strategist Brian Belski

Losses in the energy sector dragged Canada's main stock index down Tuesday, while U.S. markets rose, led by gains on the Nasdaq.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 168.35 points, or 0.85 per cent, at 19,575.59.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 56.74 points at 34,152.60. The S&P 500 Index was up 12.40 points at 4,378.38, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 121.08 points at 13,639.86.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.67 cents U.S. compared with 73.12 cents U.S. on Monday.

The December crude contract was down US$3.45 at US$77.37 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 12 cents at US$3.14 per mm/BTU.

The December gold contract was down US$15.10 at US$1,973.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was down four cents at US$3.68 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2023.