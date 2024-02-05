Hot Picks: Three stocks in the industrials sector with room to run

Canada's main stock index fell more than 200 points Monday in a broad-based decline, while U.S. stock markets also moved lower.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 213.20 points, or 1.01 per cent, at 20,871.89.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 274.30 points at 38,380.12. The S&P 500 Index was down 15.80 points at 4,942.81, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 31.28 points at 15,597.68.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.93 cents U.S. compared with 74.33 cents U.S. on Friday.

The March crude contract was up 50 cents at US$72.78 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down less than one cent at US$2.08 per mm/BTU.

The April gold contract was down US$10.80 at US$2,042.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down five cents at US$3.77 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2024.