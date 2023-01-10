Canada's main stock index eked out a small gain Tuesday with mixed results among sectors, while U.S. markets were also up.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 41.79 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 19,898.86.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 186.45 points at 33,704.10. The S&P 500 Index was up 27.16 points at 3,919.25, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 106.98 points at 10,742.63.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.51 cents U.S. compared with 74.76 cents U.S. on Monday.

The February crude oil contract was up 49 cents at US$75.12 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 27 cents at US$3.64 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$1.30 at US$1,876.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was up five cents at US$4.08 a pound.