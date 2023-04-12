Canada's main stock index eked out a gain Wednesday, while U.S. markets slumped later in the day to post small losses on the heels of fresh inflation data.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 32.47 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 20,454.32.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 38.29 points at 33,646.50. The S&P 500 Index was down 16.99 points at 4,091.95, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 102.54 points at 11,929.34.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.40 cents U.S., according to XE.com, compared with 74.17 cents U.S. on Tuesday.

The May crude contract was up US$1.73 at US$83.26 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down nine cents at US$2.09 per mm/BTU.

The June gold contract was up US$5.90 at US$2,024.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was up six cents at US$4.08 a pound.