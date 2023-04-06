Canada's main stock index ticked upward Thursday with mixed results among sectors, while U.S. markets also posted gains to end the short trading week.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 37.14 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 20,196.69.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2.57 points at 33,485.29. The S&P 500 Index was up 14.64 points at 4,105.02, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 91.09 points at 12,087.96.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.19 cents U.S. compared with 74.31 cents U.S. on Wednesday.

The May crude contract was up nine cents at US$80.70 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 14 cents at US$2.01 per mm/BTU.

The June gold contract was down US$9.20 at US$2,026.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was up three cents at US$4.02 a pound.