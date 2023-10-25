There is opportunity right now to shift weightings toward small cap tech: Portfolio manager

Canada's main stock index stepped lower Wednesday despite strength in energy stocks and battery metals, while U.S. markets fell.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 38.64 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 18,947.85.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 105.45 points at 33,035.93. The S&P 500 Index was down 60.91 points at 4,186.77, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 318.65 points at 12,821.22.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.56 cents U.S. compared with 72.83 cents U.S. on Tuesday.

The December crude oil contract was up US$1.65 at US$85.39 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up five cents at US$3.38 per mm/BTU.

The December gold contract was up US$8.80 at US$1,994.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was down three cents at US$3.59 a pound.