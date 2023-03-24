Markets in the U.S. and Canada posted small gains Friday after recovering from losses to start the day, marking the end of the second week of volatile trading over concerns about the banking sector and high interest rates.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 41.57 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 19,501.49.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 132.28 points at 32,237.53. The S&P 500 Index was up 22.27 points at 3,970.99, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 36.56 points at 11,823.96.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.66 cents U.S. compared with 73.15 cents U.S. on Thursday.

The May crude contract was down 70 cents at US$69.26 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up eight cents at US$2.36 per mm/BTU.

The April gold contract was down US$12.10 at US$1,983.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was down five cents at US$4.08 a pound.