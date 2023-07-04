Why S&P/TSX payouts could outpace the U.S. market even with the upcoming federal buyback tax

Gains in energy and battery metals helped lift Canada's main stock index higher Tuesday as the price of oil also rose above US$70 a barrel.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 49.58 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 20,204.87.

U.S. stock markets were closed for the Independence Day holiday.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.65 cents U.S. compared with 75.53 cents U.S. on Friday.

The August crude oil contract was up US$1.21 at US$71.00 per barrel as of late afternoon Tuesday, and the August natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.75 per mm/BTU.

The August gold contract was up US$4.10 at US$1,933.60 an ounce and the September copper contract was down less than a penny at US$3.79 a pound.