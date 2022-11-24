Canada's main stock index made small but broad-based gains Thursday on a slow day for the markets amid a holiday south of the border.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 61.81 points, or 0.3 per cent, at 20,344.07.

The gain came with U.S. stock markets closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, and trading volumes in Canada were relatively low.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.97 cents U.S. compared with 74.67 cents U.S. on Wednesday.

The January crude contract was down US$3.01 cents at US$77.94 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 30 cents at US$7.71 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$5.70 at US$1,745.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was up less than half a cent at US$3.62 a pound.