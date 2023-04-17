Canada's main stock index posted a small gain to start the week while U.S. markets also rose in the latter half of the afternoon after sagging for most of the day.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 62.06 points, or 0.30 per cent, at 20,641.97.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 100.71 points at 33,987.18. The S&P 500 Index was up 13.68 points at 4,151.32, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 34.26 points at 12,157.72.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.64 cents U.S. compared with 74.84 cents U.S. on Friday.

The June crude contract was down US$1.60 cents at US$80.83 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up 16 cents at US$2.28 per mm/BTU.

The June gold contract was down US$8.80 at US$2,007.00 an ounce and the May copper contract was down four cents at US$4.07 a pound.