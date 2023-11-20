Strength in base metals and technology helped Canada's main stock index rise on Monday, while U.S. stocks also rose as November's gains continue.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 70.70 points at 20,246.47.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 203.76 points at 35,151.04. The S&P 500 index was up 33.36 points at 4,547.38, while the Nasdaq composite was up 159.05 points at 14,284.53.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.85 cents US, according to XE.com, compared with 72.88 cents US on Friday.

The January crude contract was up US$1.79 at US$77.83 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down eight cents at US$3.05 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$4.40 at US$1,980.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was up eight cents at US$3.81 a pound.