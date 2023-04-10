Canada's main stock index ticked upward Monday thanks to broad-based strength while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 79.13 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 20,275.82.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 101.23 points at 33,586.52. The S&P 500 Index was up 4.09 points at 4,109.11, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 3.60 points at 12,084.36.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.93 cents U.S. compared with 74.19 cents U.S. on Thursday.

The May crude contract was down 96 cents at US$79.74 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up 16 cents at US$2.17 per mm/BTU.

The June gold contract was down US$22.60 at US$2,003.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was down almost four cents at US$3.98 a pound.