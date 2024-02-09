Outlook for TSX amid new highs for S&P 500

Canada's main stock index posted a modest gain Friday, while U.S. markets were mixed but the S&P 500 surpassed 5,000 points for the first time.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 89.96 point, or 0.43 per cent, at 21,009.60.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 54.64 points at 38,671.69. The S&P 500 Index was up 28.70 points at 5,026.61, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 196.95 points at 15,990.66.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.28 cents U.S., according to XE.com, compared with 74.26 cents U.S. on Thursday.

The March crude contract was up 62 cents at US$76.84 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$1.85 per mm/BTU.

The April gold contract was down US$9.20 at US$2,038.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was down two cents at US$3.68 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2024.