Broad-based strength helped Canada's main stock index post a small gain Monday, while U.S. stock markets rose by more than one per cent.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 90.11 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 20,702.23.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 376.66 points, or 1.1 per cent, at 34,245.93. The S&P 500 Index was up 46.83 points, or 1.14 per cent, at 4,137.29, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 173.67 points, or 1.5 per cent, at 11,891.79.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.95 cents U.S. compared with 74.84 cents U.S. on Friday.

The March crude contract was up 42 cents at US$80.14 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 11 cents at US$2.41 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$11.00 at US$1,863.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was up four cents at US$4.06 a pound.