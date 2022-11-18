Canada's main stock index gained almost 100 points Friday, boosted by strength in industrials and telecom, while U.S. markets were also up.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 96.33 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 19,980.91.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 199.37 points at 33,745.69. The S&P 500 Index was up 18.78 points at 3,965.34, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.10 points at 11,146.06.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.71 cents U.S. compared with 74.91 cents U.S. on Thursday.

The January crude contract was down US$1.29 at US$80.11 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$6.30 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$8.60 at US$1,754.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was down six cents at US$3.63 a pound.