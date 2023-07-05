TSX needs Canadian banks to recover before the index can go higher this year: Technical strategist

Canada's main stock index was down more than 100 points Wednesday amid broad-based weakness, while U.S. stock markets also slumped.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 100.98 points, or 0.5 per cent, at 20,103.89.

In New York, where stock markets were closed on Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 129.83 points at 34,288.64. The S&P 500 Index was down 8.77 points at 4,446.82, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 25.12 points at 13,791.65.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.34 cents U.S. compared with 75.65 cents U.S. on Tuesday.

The August crude contract was up US$2.00 from Monday at US$71.79 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down five cents from Monday at US$2.66 per mm/BTU.

The August gold contract was down US$2.40 from Monday at US$1,927.10 an ounce and the September copper contract was down three cents from Monday at US$3.77 a pound.