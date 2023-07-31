Energy will continue to be an area of weakness for TSX earnings: Strategist

Canada's main stock index closed up more than 100 points Monday led by gains in tech and metals, while U.S. markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 107.27 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 20,626.64.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 100.24 points at 35,559.53. The S&P 500 Index was up 6.73 points at 4,588.96, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 29.37 points at 14,346.02.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.81 cents U.S., according to XE.com, compared with 75.57 cents U.S. on Friday.

The September crude oil contract was up $1.22 at US$81.80 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down less than a penny at US$2.63 per mm/BTU.

The December gold contract was up US$9.30 at US$2,009.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was up eight cents at US$4.01 a pound.