Don't run into the burning building, get out of TSX stocks: Strategist

Strength in utility and telecom stocks helped lift Canada's main stock index higher on Thursday, while U.S. stock markets moved lower.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 103.00 points, or 0.54 per cent, at 19,137.81.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial average was down 9.98 points at 33,119.57. The S&P 500 Index was down 5.56 points at 4,258.19, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 16.18 points at 13,219.83.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.82 cents U.S. compared with 72.76 cents U.S. on Wednesday.

The November crude oil contract was down U$1.91 at US$82.31 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 20 cents at US$3.17 per mm/BTU.

The December gold contract was down $3.00 at US$1,831.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was down four cents at US$3.55 a pound.