A lot of negative headlines have been priced in: Portfolio manager Diana Avigdor

Canada's main stock index gained more than 100 points Friday on strength in the energy sector, while U.S. indexes also rose to cap off a volatile week in North American markets.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 113.90 points, or 0.55 per cent, at 20,636.54.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 272 points at 34,098.16. The S&P 500 Index was up 34.13 points at 4,169.48, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 84.35 at 12,226.58.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.65 cents U.S. compared with 73.46 cents U.S. on Thursday.

The June crude contract was up US$2.02 at US$76.78 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up six cents at US$2.41 per mm/BTU.

The June gold contract was up 10 cents at US$1,999.10 an ounce and the July copper contract was up a penny at US$3.89 a pound.