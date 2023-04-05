Canada's main stock index closed down more than 100 points as losses in base metal, energy and technology stocks weighed on the market, while U.S. stock markets put in a mixed showing.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 116.21 points, 0.57 per cent, at 20,159.55.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 80.34 points at 33,482.72. The S&P 500 Index was down 10.22 points at 4,090.38, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 129.47 points at 11,996.86.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.31 cents U.S. compared with 74.37 cents U.S. on Tuesday.

The May crude contract was down 10 cents at US$80.61 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up five cents at US$2.16 per mm/BTU.

The June gold contract was down US$2.60 at US$2,035.60 an ounce and the May copper contract was up about two cents at US$3.99 a pound.