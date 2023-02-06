Canada's main stock index lost more than 100 points Monday on broad-based weakness while U.S. markets were also down, with the Nasdaq slipping one per cent.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 129.42 points, or 0.62 per cent, at 20,628.92.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 34.99 points at 33,891.02. The S&P 500 Index was down 25.40 points at 4,111.08, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 119.50 points at 11,887.45.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.39 cents U.S. compared with 74.68 cents U.S. on Friday.

The March crude contract was up 72 cents at US$74.11 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up five cents at US$2.46 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$2.90 at US$1,879.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was down two cents at US$4.04 a pound.