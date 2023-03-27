TSX is well positioned for continued outperformance, versus the U.S.: Analyst

Canada's main stock index gained more than a hundred points Monday, buoyed by strength in the energy and financial sectors, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 123.25 points, or 0.63 per cent, at 19,624.74.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 194.55 points at 32,432.08. The S&P 500 Index was up 6.54 points at 3,977.53, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 55.12 points at 11,768.84.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.09 cents U.S. compared with 72.66 cents U.S. on Friday.

The May crude contract was up US$3.55 at US$72.81 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 15 cents at US$2.22 per mm/BTU.

The April gold contract was down US$30 at US$1,953.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was up less than a penny at US$4.08 a pound.