Canada's main stock index posted a modest gain Monday while U.S. stock markets saw bigger growth, continuing Friday's rally amid strength in the technology sector.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 128.37 points, or 0.63 per cent, at 20,631.58.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 254.07 points at 33,629.56. The S&P 500 Index was up 47.20 points, gaining more than one per cent, at 4,019.81, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 223.98 points, or more than two per cent, at 11,364.41.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.73 cents U.S. compared with 74.51 cents U.S. on Friday.

The March crude oil contract was down two cents at US$81.62 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 19 cents at US$3.22 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up 40 cents at US$1,928.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was up half a penny at US$4.26 a pound.