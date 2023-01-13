Canada's main stock index rose almost 150 points Friday on broad-based gains, while U.S. markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 148.90 points, or 0.74 per cent, at 20,360.10.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 112.64 points at 34,302.61. The S&P 500 Index was up 15.92 points at 3,999.09, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 78.05 points at 11,079.16.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.59 cents U.S. compared with 74.75 cents U.S. on Thursday.

The February crude contract was up US$1.47 at US$79.86 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 28 cents at US$3.42 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$22.90 at US$1,921.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up almost two cents at US$4.22 a pound.