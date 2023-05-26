Canada's main stock index gained almost 150 points Friday amid broad-based strength, while U.S. markets also rose as tech continued to outperform.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 146.23 points, or 0.74 per cent, at 19,920.31.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 328.69 points at 33,093.34. The S&P 500 Index was up 54.17 points at 4,205.45, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 277.59 points at 12,975.69.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.41 cents U.S. compared with 73.38 cents U.S. on Thursday.

The July crude contract was up 84 cents at US$72.67 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down six cents at US$2.42 per mm/BTU.

The June gold contract was up 60 cents at US$1,944.30 an ounce and the July copper contract was up nine cents at US$3.68 a pound.