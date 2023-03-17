Canada's main stock index closed down over 150 points Friday, with U.S. indexes also posting losses, as the globe continued to grapple with a crisis of confidence in the financial system triggered by two U.S. bank failures.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 151.29 points, or 0.77 per cent, at 19,387.72.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 384.57 points, or 1.2 per cent, at 31,861.98. The S&P 500 Index was down 43.64 points, or 1.1 per cent, at 3,916.64, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 86.76 points, or 0.7 per cent, at 11,630.51.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.81 cents U.S., compared with 72.76 cents U.S. on Thursday.

The May crude contract was down US$1.59 at US$66.93 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 18 cents at US$2.34 per mm/BTU.

The April gold contract was up US$50.50 at US$1,973.50 an ounce and the May copper contract was up three cents at US$3.89 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2023.