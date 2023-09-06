Energy has room to go higher, you want to own Canadian banks: BMO's Adatia on TSX

Canada's main stock index lost almost 200 points Wednesday amid a broad-based decline, while U.S. markets also posted losses.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 186.80 points, or 0.78 per cent, at 20,226.96.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 198.78 points at 34,443.19. The S&P 500 Index was down 31.35 points at 4,465.48, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 148.48 points at 13,872.47.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.24 cents U.S. compared with 73.38 cents U.S. on Tuesday as the Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate on hold.

The October crude contract was up 85 cents at US$87.54 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$2.51 per mm/BTU.

The December gold contract was down US$8.40 at US$1,944.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was down six cents at US$3.79 a pound.