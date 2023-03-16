Markets in Canada and the U.S. climbed steadily Thursday in yet another reversal during a volatile week, with tech helping drive strength as well as some signs of recovery in embattled financial stocks.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 160.17 points, or 0.83 per cent, to 19,539.01.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 371.98 points, or 1.2 per cent, to 32,246.55. The S&P 500 Index was up 68.35 points, or 1.8 per cent, to 3,960.28, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 283.33 points, or 2.5 per cent, to 11,717.28.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.76 cents U.S. compared with 72.58 cents U.S. on Wednesday.

The April crude contract was up 74 cents at US$68.35 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up eight cents to US$2.51 per mm/BTU.

The April gold contract was down US$8.30 at US$1923.0 an ounce and the May copper contract was up two cents to US$3.86 a pound.