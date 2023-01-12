Canada's main stock index gained almost one per cent Thursday, buoyed by strength in the energy and financial sectors, while U.S. markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 186.15 points, or 0.93 per cent, at 20,211.20.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 216.96 points at 34,189.97. The S&P 500 Index was up 13.56 points at 3,983.17, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 69.43 points at 11,001.10.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.75 cents U.S. compared with 74.49 cents U.S. on Wednesday.

The February crude oil contract was up 98 cents at US$78.39 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up two cents at US$3.70 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$19.90 at US$1,898.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was up three cents at US$4.20 a pound.