Worries about the financial system after two recent bank failures saw bank stocks edge U.S. markets mostly down Monday after a volatile day of trading while Canadian markets fell on weakness in energy and financials.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 186.02 points, or 0.94 per cent, at 19,588.90.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 90.50 points at 31,819.14. The S&P 500 Index was down 5.83 points at 3,855.76, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 49.96 points at 11,188.84.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.83 cents U.S. compared with 72.43 cents U.S. on Friday.

The April crude contract was down US$1.88 at US$74.80 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 18 cents at US$2.61 per mm/BTU.

The April gold contract was up US$49.30 at US$1,916.50 an ounce and the May copper contract was up two cents at US$4.05 a pound.