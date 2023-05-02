Canada's main stock index lost more than 200 points in a broad-based decline led by energy, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 207.54 points, or 1.01 per cent, at 20,407.56.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 367.17 points at 33,684.53. The S&P 500 Index was down 48.29 points at 4,119.58, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 132.09 points at 12,080.51.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.43 cents U.S. compared with 73.82 cents U.S. on Monday.

The June crude contract was down US$4.00 at US$71.66 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down 10 cents at US$2.21 per mm/BTU.

The June gold contract was up US$31.10 at US$2,023.30 an ounce and the July copper contract was down seven cents at US$3.86 a pound.