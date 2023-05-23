Canada's main stock index declined more than 200 points on Tuesday after the long weekend, pulled down by losses in industrial, tech and telecom stocks, while U.S. markets were also down.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 205.05 points, or 1.01 per cent, at 20,146.01.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 231.07 points at 33,055.51. The S&P 500 Index was down 47.05 points at 4,145.58, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 160.53 points at 12,560.25.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.04 cents U.S., according to XE.com, compared with 74.06 cents U.S. on Friday.

The July crude contract was up 86 cents at US$72.91 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down six cents at US$2.49 per mm/BTU.

The June gold contract was down US$2.70 at US$1,974.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was down three cents at US$3.65 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2023.