The TSX has more attractive earnings and dividend yields than the U.S.: Strategist

Canada's main stock index gained more than 200 points Thursday, led by strength in tech, metals, financials and utilities, while U.S. markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 206.87 points, or 1.03 per cent, at 20,277.64.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 47.71 points at 34,395.14. The S&P 500 Index was up 37.88 points at 4,510.04, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 219.61 points at 14,138.57.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.17 cents U.S. compared with 75.83 cents U.S. on Wednesday.

The August crude contract was up US$1.14 at US$76.89 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down nine cents at US$2.55 per mm/BTU.

The August gold contract was up US$2.10 at US$1,963.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was up nine cents at US$3.94 a pound.