Canada's main stock index was up more than 200 points Friday amid stronger-than-expected jobs data, with strong gains in the financial sector and base metals, while U.S. stock markets also posted gains.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 208.59 points, or 1.08 per cent, at 19,449.81.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 401.97 points at 32,403.22. The S&P 500 Index was up 50.66 points at 3,770.55, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 132.31 points at 10,475.25.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.98 cents U.S. compared with 72.73 cents U.S. on Thursday.

The December crude oil contract was up US$4.44 at US$92.61 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 42.5 cents at US$6.40 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$45.70 at US$1,676.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 26 cents at US$3.69 a pound.