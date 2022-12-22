Canada's main stock index closed down more than 200 points Thursday, pulled down by broad-based losses, while U.S. markets also reversed much of the gains made Wednesday, with the Nasdaq tumbling more than two per cent.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 221.44 points, or 1.13 per cent, at 19,349.66.

The TSX energy subgroup was down 2.58 per cent, marking the largest decline of any subgroup on the index.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 348.99 points at 33,027.49. The S&P 500 Index was down 56.05 points, or almost 1.5 per cent, at 3,822.39, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 233.25 points, or almost 2.2 per cent, at 10,476.12.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.23 cents U.S. compared with 73.46 cents U.S. on Wednesday.

The February crude contract was down 80 cents at US$77.49 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 31 cents at US$4.93 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$30.10 at US$1,795.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was down five cents at US$3.76 a pound.