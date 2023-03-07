Over the past 30 years, dividends have added 30-40% of the TSX total returns: Robert Gill

Canada's main stock index fell more than one per cent Tuesday with losses in energy, metals and financials leading the way down, while U-S markets fell further.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 239.26 points, or 1.17 per cent, at 20,275.54.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 574.98 points, or 1.72 per cent, at 32,856.56. The S&P 500 Index was down 62.05 points, or 1.53 per cent, at 3,986.37, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 145.41 points, or 1.25 per cent, at 11,530.33.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.90 cents U.S. compared with 73.45 cents on Monday.

The April crude contract was down US$2.88 at US$77.58 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 12 cents at US$2.69 per mm/BTU.

The April gold contract was down US$34.60 at US$1,820.0 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 11 cents at US$3.98 a pound.