Canada's main stock index closed out the first half of the year on a buoyant note, posting triple-digit gains heading into the three-day weekend while U.S. stock markets also moved higher.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 242.12 points, 1.22 per cent, at 20,155.29.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 285.18 points at 34,407.60. The S&P 500 Index was up 53.94 points at 4,450.38, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 196.59 points at 13,787.92.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.53 cents U.S. compared with 75.44 cents U.S. on Thursday.

The August crude oil contract was up 78 cents at US$70.64 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up almost 10 cents at US$2.80 per mm/BTU.

The August gold contract was up US$11.50 at US$1,929.40 an ounce and the September copper contract was up six cents at US$3.76 a pound.