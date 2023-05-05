Canada's main stock index gained more than 300 points to end the week as strength in the energy, base metal and technology sectors helped lead a broad-based rally, while U.S. markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 303.84 points, or 1.5 per cent, at 20,542.03.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 546.64 points at 33,674.38. The S&P 500 Index was up 75.03 points at 4,136.25, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 269.01 points, or more than two per cent, at 12,235.41.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.48 cents U.S. compared with 73.71 cents U.S. on Thursday.

The June crude contract was up US$2.78 at US$71.34 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.14 per mm/BTU.

The June gold contract was down US$30.90 at US$2,024.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was up two cents at US$3.88 a pound.