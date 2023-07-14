Main sector contributors to TSX earnings to be Staples and Financials: Strategist

Canada's main stock index ticked lower Friday led by losses in the energy sector, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 15.57 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 20,262.07.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 113.89 points at 34,509.03. The S&P 500 Index was down 4.62 points at 4,505.42, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 24.87 points at 14,113.70.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.86 cents U.S. compared with 76.17 on Thursday.

The August crude oil contract was down US$1.47 at US$75.42 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.54 per mm/BTU.

The August gold contract was up 60 cents at US$1,964.40 an ounce and the September copper contract was down less than a cent at US$3.93 a pound.