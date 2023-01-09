Canada's main stock index stalled in the afternoon after a morning of strong gains in energy, technology and base metals, while U.S. markets also cooled, ending the day with mixed results.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 42.56 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 19,857.07.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 112.96 points at 33,517.65. The S&P 500 Index was down 2.99 points at 3,892.09, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 66.36 points at 10,635.65.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.76 cents U.S. compared with 74.15 cents U.S. on Friday.

The February crude oil contract was up 86 cents at US$74.63 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 20 cents at US$3.91 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$8.10 at US$1,877.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 12 cents at US$4.03 a pound.