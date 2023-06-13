Gains in the energy, financial and base metal sectors helped Canada's main stock index post a small gain Tuesday as the loonie crested 75 cents U.S., while U.S. markets also rose modestly the day before a highly anticipated interest rate announcement from the Federal Reserve.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 69.09 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 19,990.40.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 145.79 points at 34,212.12. The S&P 500 Index was up 30.08 points at 4,369.01, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 111.40 points at 13,573.32.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.13 cents U.S. compared with 74.82 cents U.S. on Monday.

The July crude contract was up US$2.30 at US$69.42 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up seven cents at US$2.34 per mm/BTU.

The August gold contract was down US$11.10 at US$1,958.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was up eight cents at US$3.83 a pound.