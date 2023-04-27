Canada's main stock index rose more than 150 points with broad-based gains led by financials, health care and metals, while U.S. markets posted strong gains as tech stocks continued to impress during earnings season.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 155.92 points, or 0.77 per cent, at 20,522.64.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 524.29 points at 33,826.16. The S&P 500 Index was up 79.36 points at 4,135.35, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 287.89 points at 12,142.24.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.46 cents US compared with 73.39 cents U.S. on Wednesday.

The June crude contract was up 46 cents at US$74.76 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up five cents at US$2.36 per mm/BTU.

The June gold contract was up US$3.00 at US$1,999.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was up two cents at US$3.88 a pound.