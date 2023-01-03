Canada's main stock index ended the first day of the trading year up just 0.30 per cent, with losses in energy offset by gains in several other sectors, while U.S. markets were slightly down.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 58.85 points, or 0.3 per cent, at 19,443.77.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 10.88 points at 33,136.37. The S&P 500 Index was down 15.36 points at 3,824.14, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 79.50 points at 10,386.99.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.22 cents U.S. compared with 73.83 cents U.S. on Friday.

The February crude contract was down US$3.33 at US$76.93 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 49 cents at US$3.99 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$19.90 at US$1,846.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was down four cents at US$3.77 a pound.