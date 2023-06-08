With the TSX down, there’s lots of catch-up opportunities in the Canadian market: Portfolio manager

Canada's main stock index ticked lower Thursday amid broad-based weakness, while U.S. markets moved higher, led by the technology sector.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 40.99 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 19,942.70.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 168.59 points at 33,833.61. The S&P 500 Index was up 26.41 points at 4,293.93, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 133.63 points at 13,238.52.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.86 cents U.S. compared with 74.76 cents U.S. on Wednesday.

The July crude contract was down US$1.24 cents at US$71.29 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up two cents at US$2.35 per mm/BTU.

The August gold contract was up US$20.20 at US$1,978.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was up four cents at US$3.80 a pound.