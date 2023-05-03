Canada's main stock index was down more than 100 points Thursday amid broad-based losses, while U.S. markets were also down.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 116.49 points, or 0.57 per cent, at 20,238.19.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 286.50 points at 33,127.74. The S&P 500 Index was down 29.53 points at 4,061.22, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 58.93 points at 11,966.40.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.71 cents U.S. compared with 73.44 cents U.S. on Wednesday.

The June crude contract was down four cents at US$68.56 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$2.10 per mm/BTU.

The June gold contract was up US$18.70 at US$2,055.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was up two cents at US$3.86 a pound.