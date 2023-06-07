TSX weighed down by cyclicals in May: Portfolio manager

Canada's main stock index moved lower Wednesday as the market digested an interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 71.91 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 19,983.69.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 91.74 points at 33,665.02. The S&P 500 Index was down 16.33 points at 4,267.52, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 171.52 points at 13,104.89.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.76 cents U.S. compared with 74.52 cents U.S. on Tuesday.

The July crude contract was up 79 cents at US$72.53 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up seven cents at U$2.33 per mm/BTU.

The August gold contract was down US$23.10 at US$1,958.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was down a penny at US$3.76 a pound.