Broad-based strength Wednesday helped buoy Canada's main stock index against losses in the energy sector, while U.S. markets rose, particularly the Nasdaq which gained two per cent.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 16.33 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 20,751.05.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 6.92 points at 34,092.96. The S&P 500 Index was up 42.61 points at 4,119.21, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 231.77 points at 11,816.32.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.07 cents U.S. compared with 74.91 cents U.S. on Tuesday.

The March crude contract was down US$2.46 at US$76.41 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 22 cents at US$2.47 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$2.50 at US$1,942.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 12 cents at US$4.11 a pound.